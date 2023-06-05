Monsoon delayed, to hit Kerala in 3 days

Tribune News Service

new delhi: The monsoon missed its onset date in Kerala on Sunday with the India Meteorological Department anticipating a further delay of three to four days. The monsoon normally sets in over Kerala on June 1.

Last month, the department had predicted the onset of monsoon over Kerala on June 4. In 2022, the southwest monsoon had arrived on May 29 in the southern state, on June 3 in 2021 and on June 1 in 2020.

