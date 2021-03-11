Monsoon expected early, says IMD

- The southwest monsoon is all set to arrive early with the Andaman and Nicobar Islands expected to receive the first showers around May 15, the IMD said on Thursday.
- While “no significant change” in maximum temperature is expected over northwest during the next three days, a fall of 2-3°C is likely thereafter.
- The IMD predicted that heatwave conditions over Jammu & Kashmir, south Haryana-Delhi and Punjab would continue till May 14.
