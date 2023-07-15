Monsoon fury: Only 3 of 25 breaches plugged in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, July 14

Despite very little monsoon rain having been witnessed in Punjab in the past three days, only three of the total 25 breaches at different places across the state have been plugged so far.

Most of the breaches are in the embankments of the Ghaggar in Sangrur and Patiala districts. The three breaches plugged included a portion of the Tangri bandh and at Khatauli village in Patiala, and at Chandu village in Sangrur. The fourth one at Haryu Kalan village in Patiala, which was plugged yesterday, gave way today.

Lack of skilled manpower has made the operations difficult. “While work on repairing breaches is mostly carried out during daytime, it usually gets undone at night by strong water currents,” says an Irrigation Department officer.

Three boys drown in Delhi floodwaters

New Delhi: Three boys, aged between 10 and 13, were drowned while taking a bath in the floodwaters near the Mukundpur Chowk Metro construction site in Delhi. The Yamuna water level started receding on Friday and had come down to 208.17 metres at 6 pm. — TNS

MHA okays Rs 180-cr aid, HP seeks Rs 2K cr

New Delhi: The MHA on Friday approved advance release of over Rs 180 crore as the central share of the SDRF to flood-hit Himachal Pradesh. The state government, however, on Friday sought an interim relief of Rs 2,000 crore from the Centre. — TNS

Major breach in Karnal fixed

Chandigarh: In a relief to residents of Karnal district, a 200-foot-wide breach at Garhpur Tapu village was plugged on Friday. While the floodwater has been receding in the rest of the state, it continued to rise in several villages of Fatehabad district. — TNS

