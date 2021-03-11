Monsoon hits Kerala 3 days in advance

- The southwest monsoon arrived over Kerala on Sunday, three days ahead of its normal onset date of June 1
- “The southwest monsoon has advanced into remaining parts of south Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area, most parts of Kerala, some parts of south Tamil Nadu, Gulf of Mannar and southwest Bay of Bengal,” the IMD said
- Conditions are favourable for the monsoon’s further advance into some parts of Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Kerala, and some more parts of Karnataka in three to four days.
