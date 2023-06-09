Monsoon hits Kerala after week's delay

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The monsoon hit India on Thursday with its onset over Kerala, a week after the normal date of June 1.

PM speaks to Saudi Arabia Crown Prince

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday had a conversation with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the phone. The leaders reviewed a number of issues of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on various multilateral and global issues of mutual interest, the PM’s Office said in a statement. TNS

AI operates first all-woman Haj flight

New Delhi: Air India Express on Thursday operated India’s first all-woman Haj flight. This special flight, carrying 145 women, was managed by an all-woman crew in all critical flight operations roles, supporting the Haj Committee of India’s groundbreaking initiative to have only women passengers on board. The flight departed from Kozhikode at 6.45 pm on Thursday, arriving in Jeddah at 10.45 pm (local time).TNS