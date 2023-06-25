Monsoon likely to cover Punjab, Haryana in 2 days

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 24

The southwest monsoon hit Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, a day ahead of its normal onset in the state.

It is expected to cover Punjab, Haryana and Delhi in the next two days, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh for the next few days. The maximum temperature is likely to fall by 4-6 degrees over north-west India during the next five days.

Besides, the IMD has asked farmers of the region, especially Punjab and Haryana, to make arrangements for draining out excess water from fields to avoid water stagnation.

The IMD said the monsoon had further advanced into some more parts of Maharashtra, remaining parts of Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, east Madhya Pradesh, some more parts of Uttar Pradesh, most parts of Uttarakhand and some parts of Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on June 24.

“Conditions are favourable for its further advance over most parts of Uttar Pradesh, the remaining parts of Bihar, Uttarakhand, J&K and Ladakh, some more parts of Haryana and Delhi, some parts of Gujarat, east Rajasthan and Punjab during the next two days,” said the IMD.