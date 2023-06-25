Monsoon likely to cover Punjab, Haryana in 2 days

New Delhi, June 24
The southwest monsoon hit Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, a day ahead of its normal onset in the state.
It is expected to cover Punjab, Haryana and Delhi in the next two days, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Monsoon hits Himachal
Likely to cover Punjab, Haryana in two days
IMD issues ‘yellow’ alert, warns of landslides
Dip in temp 4-6°C likely fall over north-west in next 5 days
The weather department has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh for the next few days. The maximum temperature is likely to fall by 4-6 degrees over north-west India during the next five days.
Besides, the IMD has asked farmers of the region, especially Punjab and Haryana, to make arrangements for draining out excess water from fields to avoid water stagnation.
The IMD said the monsoon had further advanced into some more parts of Maharashtra, remaining parts of Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, east Madhya Pradesh, some more parts of Uttar Pradesh, most parts of Uttarakhand and some parts of Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on June 24.
“Conditions are favourable for its further advance over most parts of Uttar Pradesh, the remaining parts of Bihar, Uttarakhand, J&K and Ladakh, some more parts of Haryana and Delhi, some parts of Gujarat, east Rajasthan and Punjab during the next two days,” said the IMD.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur closer to normalcy: Amit Shah at all-party meet
Says no violence-related death since June 13 | Cong-led Oppn...
India, US indispensable to each other after ‘beautiful’ journey in 9 years: PM Modi
Terms last engagement with diaspora as ‘sweet dish after a m...
Not 8%, India eyes 20% local content in drones
$3 billion deal with US firm