Monsoon on in earnest but 56% India rain-deficit

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, June 29

Though the southwest monsoon has already covered the entire country, around 56 per cent of the country is still rain-deficit. Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, and eastern Uttar Pradesh are among the worst hit owing to sparse rainfall, reveals Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

Bihar — with 69 per cent less rainfall than the long period average (LPA) — has recorded the highest deficiency of rainfall across the country. The IMD data reveals that 20 rainfall divisions, out of the total 36, are short of the LPA. Of 20, three divisions — Bihar, Marathwada and Kerala — are in the large deficient category.

Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch regions, which usually come under the low rainfall zone, are turning out to be the wettest in the country. These regions have already received excess rainfall until Thursday.

At present, India as a whole has 13 per cent shortage of rainfall with the South Peninsular region having the highest shortage of 45 per cent from the LPA. Only the northwest region has recorded excess rainfall until June 29. The rainfall in the past few days — 13 per cent deficit this week from 30 per cent last week — has, however, improved at the all-India level.