Monsoon starts retreating, several regions in India rain-deficit

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, September 20

The south-west monsoon has started withdrawing from the region. The seasonal rains began their withdrawal process from southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Kutch today, four days after its normal date of withdrawal, according to the IMD.

However, several parts, largely in North and North-East, continue to face deep deficits. Notably, the retreat is declared after certain meteorological conditions are met over the region like no rainfall during the past five days, formation of an anti-cyclonic circulation, and dry weather conditions as observed on the water vapour map imagery.

The line of withdrawal is currently passing through Khajuwala, Bikaner, Jodhpur and Naliya.

The seven deficient subdivisions are Punjab, west and east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland.

West UP is facing the highest deficiency of 41 per cent even though all-India seasonal cumulative rainfall departure this June to September season (from June 1 till date) is seven per cent in excess.

The season saw key rice-producing states facing staggering rain-deficit right from the beginning. This may affect the overall output of the kharif season, especially paddy. Though Jharkhand also witnessed extreme rainfall, also leading to floods, the state still has a deficiency of 20 per cent. Of the total 36 sub-divisions, around 13 sub-divisions, including Southern Peninsula, witnessed a bountiful season.

The rain-shadow state of Tamil Nadu is among the two states apart from Karnataka that received large-excess rains (60 per cent of the LPA and above). States like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, MP and Gujarat ended with excess (20 per cent to 59 per cent of the LPA) rains while sub-divisions like Haryana, Delhi and Chandigarh, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, Uttarakhand and HP received normal (minus 19 per cent to plus 19 per cent of the LPA) rains, so far.

