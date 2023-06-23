Monsoon to hit region four days early on June 26

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 22

The southwest monsoon is expected to reach Punjab, Haryana and Delhi four days in advance against the normal onset date of June 30.

The weather phenomenon is expected to make an impact in north Punjab, northeast Haryana and Delhi on June 26 with model error margin of one or two days.

“It is expected to cover the entire region by June 27, which is early by a few days,” a meteorologist said. The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted below-normal rainfall for the region due to the impact of the global weather phenomenon – El Nino.

In Rajasthan, the monsoon is likely to reach around June 28. Uttarakhand is likely to witness rains by June 25.

The IMD said the monsoon on Thursday further advanced into Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and other areas.