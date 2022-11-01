 Morbi bridge collapse not an accident but murder by BJP's corrupt rule: AAP : The Tribune India

Morbi bridge collapse not an accident but murder by BJP's corrupt rule: AAP

AAP leader Manish Sisodia holds a press conference

Morbi bridge collapse not an accident but murder by BJP's corrupt rule: AAP

Manish Sisodia. Tribune file



PTI

New Delhi, November 1

The Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat was not an accident, but murder of over 130 innocent people by the BJP's "corrupt" rule in the state, the AAP alleged on Tuesday, and posed five questions to the saffron party, saying people would vote on them in the upcoming assembly elections.

As many as 135 people were killed after the suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed on Sunday evening.

“This is not an accident. This is the killing of people by the BJP's corruption,” AAP leader Manish Sisodia told a press conference at the AAP headquarters here.

Posing five questions to the BJP over the incident, the senior AAP leader asked why the bridge's repair and maintenance work was awarded to a watchmaker company without floating any tender to select the most suitable firm for the job.

“For such a big, important and sensitive work, the contract was given to a company which makes watches, and that too without any tender. The BJP should answer why the work contract was awarded to the company in such a manner which did not have any experience in carrying out such work,” Sisodia rued.

What was the hurry that the bridge was opened for the public in five months while the work was to be completed in eight months, he asked the BJP.

“The FIR has been registered against junior employees of the company, its security guards, and not against the company and its owners,” Sisodia said.

“The BJP must reveal that under whose pressure, the FIR was not registered against the company and its owners in connection with the bridge collapse which claimed lives of innocent people, including children," he said.

The Delhi education minister also asked the BJP to reveal how much donation it received from the watchmaker company after getting it awarded the work contract.

“The BJP must answer all these questions because people of Gujarat will vote in the (upcoming) assembly elections in the state on these questions,” he added. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Youth jumps into Sukhna Lake, saved

2
Jalandhar

Jalandhar encounter: 5 gangsters nabbed as police lay siege to Manik Rai village

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Mansa police get transit remand of Deepak Tinu

4
Entertainment

K-Pop singer-actor Lee Jihan killed in Seoul Halloween stampede

5
Nation

Morbi bridge tragedy: Politics begins; old videos come to haunt PM Modi, BJP hints at conspiracy

6
Ludhiana

Many faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory; NDRF team reaches spot

7
Lifestyle

Brahmastra, Ponniyin Selvan: I and Kantara to hit OTT space

8
Diaspora

Indian businessman shot dead in Uganda's Kisoro: Report

9
Haryana Spurious Drugs

Maiden Pharma's 19 batches of albendazole tablets fail quality test

10
Entertainment

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon hospitalised after suffering injury on US tour, postpones San Francisco, Los Angeles concerts

Don't Miss

View All
Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada
Patiala

Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience ‘made him feel very paranoid about his privacy’
Trending

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience 'made me feel very paranoid about my privacy'

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom
Punjab

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom

Elon Musk says Twitter will revise how it verifies users
World

Twitter may soon charge for blue tick mark every month; know the subscription fee

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali
Chandigarh

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note
Trending

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Top News

PM Modi to visit bridge collapse site in Gujarat’s Morbi on Tuesday afternoon

Morbi bridge collapse LIVE updates: PM Modi meets victims at hospital after inspecting mishap site

At least 135 people were killed after a suspension bridge co...

Encounter breaks out between police and gangsters in Jalandhar

Jalandhar encounter: 5 gangsters nabbed as police lay siege to Manik Rai village

Sixth gangster is absconding

Punjab and Haryana High Court to have record 13 women Judges

Punjab and Haryana High Court to have record 13 women judges

Many people faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory

Many faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory; NDRF team reaches spot

AP Dhillon hospitalised after suffering injury on US tour, singer postpones San Francisco, Los Angeles concerts

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon hospitalised after suffering injury on US tour, postpones San Francisco, Los Angeles concerts


Cities

View All

Bid to loot fuel station: Robber shot dead by security guard

Bid to loot fuel station in Amritsar: Robber shot dead by security guard

Protests by Valmiki community bring Amritsar to halt

SGPC honours kin of Guru Nanak's contemporary Rai Bular in Pakistan

Amritsar: Youth killed after row over ownership of petrol pump

Paddy residue burning: Agriculture Dept staff allege vendetta

IndiGo starts direct flight between Chandigarh and Indore

IndiGo starts direct flight between Chandigarh and Indore

GMSH Shop: Chandigarh terminates sole chemist's lease

24-year-old nabbed for killing girlfriend in forest area near Sukhna Lake

Priority pool for MRI at PGI OPD

Two joggers turn saviours as youth jumps into Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh

Delhi's air quality in 'poor' category

Air quality 'severe' in Delhi as farm fires rage in Punjab

Couple, maid found dead under mysterious circumstances

Satyendra Jain and Sukesh Chandrasekhar are close friends, claims BJP after conman writes letter to Delhi L-G

2 dead, 3 rescued in Narela factory fire

Two killed while cleaning septic tank in Gurugram

Encounter breaks out between police and gangsters in Jalandhar

Jalandhar encounter: 5 gangsters nabbed as police lay siege to Manik Rai village

Jalandhar: Respiratory illnesses double as thick smog blankets region

Report farm fires, Nawanshahar DC tells namberdars

Sacrilege bid: Unhappy Phagwara residents protest

Bibi Jagir Kaur's firm stand to contest SGPC chief poll makes SAD jittery

Many people faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory

Many faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory; NDRF team reaches spot

Spike in farm fires in Ludhiana, 200% jump within week

38 years on, wounds not healed: Victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Official booked for misappropriating PMAY-U funds

Ludhiana: Man accuses policemen of implicating him in fake cases

Health Dept orders probe into overcharging for dengue test

Patiala" Health Dept orders probe into overcharging for dengue test

32 fresh dengue cases, highest spike in single day in Patiala

Mass copying alleged in recruitment exam of veterinary officers in Patiala

Sangrur reports maximum farm fires for 2nd day in row

Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada