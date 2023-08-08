Morbi bridge collapse: SC refuses to cancel bail granted by Gujarat HC to accused who had issued tickets to visitors

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 8

The Supreme Court has refused to cancel the bail of an accused who had issued tickets to visitors on the day when the Morbi bridge collapsed last year, leaving over 140 dead.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud rejected the submissions of the lawyer representing the Tragedy Victim Association, Morbi that the Gujarat High Court was wrong in granting bail to the accused.

“He was just selling tickets…We are not inclined to entertain the Special Leave Petition under Article 136 of the Constitution,” the CJI said on Monday, dismissing the petition seeking cancellation of the bail granted to accused Mansukhbhai Valjibhai Topia on June 9.

The Gujarat High Court had granted bail to the accused on the ground that the probe had been completed and the charge sheet was already filed.

“Since trial will take its own time to conclude, the presence of the applicant is not required in judicial custody as well as the applicant was the ticket issuing person hired by the company and therefore, I am of the opinion that this is a fit case to exercise the discretion and enlarge the applicant on regular bail,” the high court judge had said.

The British-era bridge on the Machchhu River in Morbi in Gujarat collapsed on October 30, last year leaving 141 people dead.

On November 21, last year, the top court had termed as an “enormous tragedy” the Morbi bridge collapse that had claimed 141 lives and asked the Gujarat High Court to periodically monitor the probe and other aspects, including rehabilitation and award of “dignified” compensation to the victims.

#Gujarat #Supreme Court