More than six years after her arrest, Indrani Mukerjea walks out of jail

Mumbai, May 20
Six years and nine months after she was arrested for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena Bora, former media executive Indrani Mukerjea on Friday evening walked out of the Byculla women’s prison here.
Supreme Court had granted Indrani bail in the case on Wednesday.
She came out of the prison around 5.30 pm and was seen leaving in a car.
Her lawyer was present to receive her outside the prison.
As she stepped out of the prison, Indrani smiled at the mediapersons.
The trial court on Thursday had asked her to submit a provisional cash bond of Rs 2 lakh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Sidhu surrenders after sentencing in road rage case, sent to Patiala jail
The former Punjab Congress president surrendered shortly aft...
2019 Hyderabad encounter: Supreme Court-appointed panel terms it fake; recommends trial of 10 cops
Four people accused of raping a woman veterinarian and then ...
Punjab Chief Minister to launch government’s flagship Mohalla Clinics on August 15
75 such clinics to be made operational in first phase to mar...
Supreme Court hands over Gyanvapi dispute to Varanasi District Judge
A three-judge Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud posted the...
25 injured as bus rolls down gorge on Mcloedganj-Dharamsala road
Bus driver lost control of the vehicle and it went off the r...