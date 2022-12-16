Mormugao to be inducted into Navy on Dec 18

- Mormugao, a stealth missile destroyer, is scheduled to be commissioned into the Navy by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on December 18
- The event will mark the formal induction of the second of the four Visakhapatnam class destroyers, indigenously designed by the Navy
Features
163 m length | 17 m breadth
7,400 tonnes displacement
The ship is propelled by four powerful gas turbines
State-of-the-art weaponry
- Surface-to-surface missiles
- Surface-to-air missiles
- Modern surveillance radar
