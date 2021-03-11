Morning after wedding, woman turns up for college exam in full bridal attire

Sonbhadra (UP), May 27
A newly wed woman turned up at a college here to take her final year BA exam in full bridal attire on Friday directly from the venue where she got married the previous night.
Judavati Vaish is a resident of Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh which is adjacent to the border district of Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh. She is a third-year student of the Shri Pramod Ji Mahila Mahavidyalaya in Kushahra, Shahganj (Uttar Pradesh).
Vaish got married on Thursday. The bride’s father Lalji Vaish said she did not want to let a whole year’s work go to waste just because she was getting married.
He said he was initially worried about how the groom’s side would react to this. When they arrived with a procession on Friday, Judavati told the groom about her exam.
The groom’s side agreed to it and decided to start their return journey along with the newly-wed couple only after the bride came back from the examination centre, Lalji Vaish added.
Manager of the college Sudhir Kumar Mishra said Judavati appeared for her Sociology exam on Friday. PTI
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 soldiers killed, 19 injured as vehicle falls into Shyok river in Ladakh's Turtuk sector
All the 19 injured airlifted to Western Command Hospital, Ch...
Narcotics Control Bureau gives clean chit to Aryan Khan, 5 others in drugs-on-cruise case
Officials of the NCB, which filed its chargesheet in a Mumba...
‘Drugs-on-cruise’ case: Govt asks Finance Ministry to take action against former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede
The Ministry has also been asked to initiate appropriate act...
Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala gets 4-year jail in disproportionate assets case
The court also imposes a fine of Rs 50 lakh on him
Hyderpora encounter: Jammu and Kashmir High Court orders exhuming body of third civilian
The bodies of two more civilians, who were killed in the enc...