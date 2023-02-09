Most Adani Group shares rebound

New Delhi, February 8
The shares of most of the Adani Group companies ended higher on Wednesday, with flagship Adani Enterprises rallying nearly 20 per cent to cross the Rs 2,000-mark. It was an improvement but nowhere near the valuation of over Rs 3,300 before the release of the Hindenburg report.
Adani Ports rose a healthy 8.33 per cent, Adani Transmission, Adani Wilmar and Adani Power by 5 per cent each. NDTV rose 4.98 per cent, Ambuja Cements 0.16 per cent whereas ACC was down 1.02 per cent. Adani Total Gas, however, dipped by 5 per cent and Adani Green was down 5 per cent. Seven of the group companies ended in the positive territory while three settled in the red.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Compulsive’ criticism, Congress frustrated over India’s rising global stature: PM Modi
Terms UPA 2004-14 period a ‘lost decade’, hit by scams | Ste...
Private bank’s server room catches fire in Delhi’s Greater Kailash
9 tenders rushed to spot