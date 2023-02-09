Most Adani Group shares rebound

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 8

The shares of most of the Adani Group companies ended higher on Wednesday, with flagship Adani Enterprises rallying nearly 20 per cent to cross the Rs 2,000-mark. It was an improvement but nowhere near the valuation of over Rs 3,300 before the release of the Hindenburg report.

Adani Ports rose a healthy 8.33 per cent, Adani Transmission, Adani Wilmar and Adani Power by 5 per cent each. NDTV rose 4.98 per cent, Ambuja Cements 0.16 per cent whereas ACC was down 1.02 per cent. Adani Total Gas, however, dipped by 5 per cent and Adani Green was down 5 per cent. Seven of the group companies ended in the positive territory while three settled in the red.