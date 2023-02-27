Most CBI officers were against Manish Sisodia’s arrest, but political pressure was huge, tweets Delhi CM Kejriwal

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 27

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s arrest by the CBI in the liquor policy case has led to a furore within the AAP.

Reacting strongly, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday tweeted: “I am told that most CBI officers were against Manish’s arrest. All of them have huge respect for him and there is no evidence against him. But the political pressure to arrest him was so high that they had to obey their political masters”.

In support, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav wrote: “By arresting Manish Sisodia ji, who brought revolutionary changes in the field of education in Delhi, BJP has proved that BJP is not only against education but also against the future of the children of Delhi. The people of Delhi will answer this by defeating the BJP in all the seven seats in the next Lok Sabha elections.”

Meanwhile, the workers planned a massive protest against the BJP over Sisodia’s arrest where a few MLAs and councillors were detained.

A team of doctors on Monday conducted the medical examination of Sisodia.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) got the medical test conducted at its headquarters as he could not be taken to AIIMS in view of the law and order situation.

As all his vitals were found to be normal, Sisodia will be taken to Rouse Avenue District Courts and produced before a sessions court.

The CBI is likely to seek his two weeks' custodial remand.

Earlier, the probe agency had planned to produce him through video conferencing.

Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday in the excise policy scam after a day of political drama.

#arvind kejriwal #Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #manish sisodia