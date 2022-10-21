 Most 'hotspots' free from anti-national activities: Amit Shah : The Tribune India

Most 'hotspots' free from anti-national activities: Amit Shah

Says more than 70 per cent decline has been recorded in insurgency-hit areas of Northeast

Most 'hotspots' free from anti-national activities: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the Police Commemoration Day at the National Police Memorial in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, on October 21, 2022. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, October 21

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said most of the “hotspots” in the country are almost free from anti-national activities now and the situation in major security theatres has improved over the last eight years of the Narendra Modi government.

He said more than 70 per cent decline has been recorded in incidents of violence that were reported from insurgency-hit areas of the Northeast during this time period and this is an indicator of a “happy Northeast”.

Same was the situation in Jammu and Kashmir as well as in the states affected by Naxal violence, the minister said while addressing top police and paramilitary forces commanders at the National Police Memorial in the Chanakyapuri area here on the occasion of the National Police Commemoration Day.

“Most of the hotspots are almost free from anti-national activities and this is a matter of great joy and satisfaction for all of us,” he said.

In the Northeastern states, Shah said, the Modi government has removed the special powers given to the armed forces (under the AFSPA) and instead, accorded “special powers” to the youngsters of this region for their bright future.

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is such that those who used to pelt stones earlier have now become “panches” and “sarpanches” (village-level elected public representatives) and were participating in the development of the region in a democratic manner, Shah added.

In the states affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE) where many incidents of violence used to take place, the national anthem is being sung in ‘Eklavya’ schools created there and the national flag flutters on the homes in these areas, he added. Shah said India is proceeding on the path of development due to the “supreme sacrifice” made by more than 35,000 police and paramilitary personnel.

“I assure the families of these personnel that these sacrifices will not go in vain and I want to say that the country is moving forward because of this commitment of the police personnel,” he said.

Paying his tributes to these personnel, he said they played a leading role during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Narendra Modi government is committed for the welfare of these personnel and the Home Ministry has taken “proactive steps” and achieved “definite results” in three areas of ensuring better health care, enhancing housing satisfaction and humanising the duty roster of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) troops, Shah said.

He said the housing satisfaction for CAPF jawans has increased from 37 per cent in 2014 to 48 per cent now and the government aims to take it to 60 per cent over the next few years.

Shah said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has distributed about 35 lakh cards under the central health care scheme ‘Ayushman Bharat’ to the CAPF troops and their families and has reimbursed funds to the tune of Rs 20 crore till now to them.

The National Police Commemoration Day is observed in the memory of 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed on this day in 1959 in an ambush by Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Hot Spring area.

Shah led the chiefs of various central police and intelligence organisations in paying floral tribute at the police memorial, a 30-foot tall and 238-tonne heavy black granite central sculpture honouring the troops killed in action.

Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Kumar Deka informed the gathering that a total of 264 police and CAPF personnel laid down their lives in the line of duty over the last year.

Deka said 36,059 police and CAPF personnel have been killed in the country while rendering a variety of duties in the internal security duty domain.

#amit shah #narendra modi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

‘Straight trees are always cut first’: Haryana cadre IAS officer Ashok Khemka over appointment of his batchmates as secretaries

2
Punjab

On his birthday, jailed Congress leader Navjot Sidhu taken to hospital for check-up

3
World

Liz Truss resigns as British Prime Minister after just 45 days amid open revolt

4
World

Arrested Chinese woman, living as Nepali monk in Delhi, may be a spy: Police

5
Ludhiana

PAU VC appointment row: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann writes to Governor Purohit, justifies Satbir Singh Gosal's appointment citing University Act 1970

6
Nation

PM Modi to launch drive to recruit 10 lakh people

7
Trending

From lettuce outlasting Liz Truss to Rishi Sunak bracing for top job, twitterati is in no mood to let go of political pandemonium in Britain

8
World

UK's Sunak, Mordaunt in running to be next PM: Sky News

9
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann writes to Governor, alleges interference

10
Himachal

Himachal Assembly polls: Congress names 17 more candidates, 5 still pending

Don't Miss

View All
Gang-rape claim 'fabricated'; woman hatched conspiracy over property dispute: Ghaziabad police
Nation

Gang-rape claim 'fabricated'; woman hatched conspiracy over property dispute: Ghaziabad police

Dengue patient dies after being transfused fruit juice instead of platelets, hospital sealed
Nation

Dengue patient dies after being transfused fruit juice instead of platelets, UP hospital sealed

Sonalika head LD Mittal 82nd wealthiest Indian on Forbes list
Jalandhar

Sonalika head LD Mittal 82nd wealthiest Indian on Forbes list

Diwali will be public school holiday in New York starting 2023
Diaspora

Diwali will be public school holiday in New York starting 2023

Chinese woman living as Nepali monk In Delhi, may be a spy, arrested: Police
World

Arrested Chinese woman, living as Nepali monk in Delhi, may be a spy: Police

EXPLAINER: Why was British Prime Minister Liz Truss' tenure so short and now what?
World

EXPLAINER: Why was British Prime Minister Liz Truss' tenure so short and now what?

This Diwali, shell out more for sweets, other dairy products
Punjab

This Diwali, shell out more for sweets, other dairy products

Tourists throng Rohtang Pass after snowfall
Himachal

Tourists throng Rohtang Pass after snowfall

Top News

Diwali bonanza: Punjab restores old pension scheme for government employees

Diwali bonanza: Punjab Govt decides to restore old pension scheme for its employees

CM Bhagwant Mann makes the announcement after a meeting of s...

Pakistan’s Election Commission disqualifies former PM Imran Khan for 5 years

Pakistan’s Election Commission disqualifies former PM Imran Khan for 5 years

After the ruling, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman cannot b...

Gang-rape claim 'fabricated'; woman hatched conspiracy over property dispute: Ghaziabad police

Gang-rape claim 'fabricated'; woman hatched conspiracy over property dispute: Ghaziabad police

The woman had claimed that she was raped by five men for two...

Army helicopter crashes in Arunachal, search operation underway

Army helicopter crashes in Arunachal, search operation under way

The advanced light helicopter, carrying Army personnel, was ...

Chinese woman living as Nepali monk In Delhi, may be a spy, arrested: Police

Arrested Chinese woman, living as Nepali monk in Delhi, may be a spy: Police

The woman has been identified as Cai Ruo and is a native of ...


Cities

View All

Twin murders shock Harike Pattan colony in Tarn Taran

Twin murders shock Harike Pattan colony in Tarn Taran

NIA teams raid IELTS centre at Chohla Sahib, quiz owner

Glimpse of Diwali festivities in Amritsar

Amritsar youth shot in ‘accidental firing’ by ASI succumbs

No end in sight to traffic mess in Amritsar

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Air quality dips in Bathinda, Amritsar

NIA raids 3 locations in Bathinda to probe nexus between gangs, terror groups

Punjabi boy with Canadian PR the prize, beauty contest in Bathinda leaves twitter fuming

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

Get EV incentive within 15 days of applying for claim

Get EV incentive within 15 days of applying for claim

On run for 19 yrs, PO in Chandigarh Police net

Chandigarh witnesses 506 dengue cases, 2nd highest since 2018

Mosquitofish released in Chandigarh's Butterfly Park pond

Illegal vendors sit pretty at Sadar Bazaar in Sector 19, Chandigarh

‘Let people of Delhi breathe clean air’: SC refuses to urgently hear plea against firecracker ban

‘Let people of Delhi breathe clean air’: SC refuses to urgently hear plea against firecracker ban

Covid: Delhi govt withdraws Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks at public places

Verka to supply 2 lakh litres of milk to Delhi: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Delhi PM2.5 pollution in winters has dipped 20 pc compared to pre-pandemic period: Report

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Delhi cops arrest gangster Deepak Tinu from Ajmer

Jalandhar: Two arms smugglers from Bihar held with 5 pistols, 10 magazines

Jalandhar: Two arms smugglers from Bihar held with 5 pistols, 10 magazines

2 Jalandhar students selected in Haryana judicial services exam

Sonalika head LD Mittal 82nd wealthiest Indian on Forbes list

Fewer farm fire cases in Doaba

Jalandhar boys shine in singing reality show

LIT officials leaving station on daily basis

LIT officials leaving station on daily basis

3-day PTU Youth Festival begins

Ludhiana teams in basketball finals

Dist swimmers splash to finish as first runners-up

Milk, butter plant to expand Verka's reach

‘Overworked’, Rajindra Hospital staff nurses stage sit-in, patients suffer

‘Overworked’, Rajindra Hospital staff nurses stage sit-in, patients suffer

Ministers, MLAs attend sports event at Punjabi University

Chaos as speeding car rams into multiple vehicles near Patiala's Leela Bhawan

Punjab records 2,721 farm fires, least in 2 years

Navjot Sidhu taken to Rajindra Hospital for check-up