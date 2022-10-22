Most ‘hotspots’ now free from anti-national activities: Amit Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 21

Highlighting that most of the “hotspots” in the country were now free from anti-national activities, Home Minister Amit Shah today said the situation in all major security theatres — Jammu and Kashmir, Naxal-affected areas and Northeast — had improved over the last eight years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at a function here to mark the National Police Commemoration Day, Shah said more than 70 per cent decline had been recorded in incidents of violence reported from insurgency-hit areas of the Northeast during this time period. It was an indicator of a “happy Northeast”, said Shah.

Same was the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and other states affected by Naxal violence, said the Home Minister, addressing top police and paramilitary commanders at the event.

On his part, PM Narendra Modi said in a tweet, “On Police Commemoration Day, I applaud the fortitude of our police forces and their monumental contribution in upholding law and order as well as helping people in challenging situations. I also salute the police personnel martyred in the line of duty.”

Elaborating on the achievements made on the security front, Shah said in the Northeastern states, the Modi government had removed the special powers given to the armed forces under the AFSPA and instead accorded “special powers” to the youngsters of the region for their bright future.

“The situation in J&K is such that those who used to pelt stones earlier have now become panches and sarpanches and are participating in the development of the region in a democratic manner,” the minister said. — TNS

Terror biggest rights’ violator

New Delhi: Terming terrorism the biggest violator of human rights the world over, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while impressing upon the important role that Interpol can play, said member nations should join hands to defeat the scourge. Addressing the concluding session of the four-day meeting of the 90th General Assembly of Interpol, Shah asserted that cross-border propagation of terrorist ideologies through online radicalisation could not be considered a “political problem”. He suggested that all countries must come together and work on a common definition of terrorism and terrorists.

