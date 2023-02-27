Most of party’s organisational leadership detained after Sisodia’s arrest, claims AAP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 27

The AAP has claimed that Delhi Police have detained most of its organisational leadership after Manish Sisodia’s arrest.

Several senior party leaders, including MLAs and councillors, have been detained. Minister Gopal Rai and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh are among those detained.

Adil Ahmad Khan, who looks after organisational work, has also been detained, along with AAP’s Lok Sabha convenors, district in-charges and other organisational members.

The move has been criticised with AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj linking it to the Emergency. Hitting out at the BJP, he said every person who is important in the organisation had been detained since Sunday, which he called the sign of an emergency.

Bhardwaj said, “Detention is only for a couple of hours. It is about to be a day since the “detention” of our leaders. The police cannot legally detain even a common man for this long, leave aside political leaders. Detaining anyone for this long is illegal. By now they should have been presented in the court and it should have been revealed under which sections and for what reason have our MPs/MLAs been detained.”

#manish sisodia