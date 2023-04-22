Most serious: Congress on faulty VVPAT machines

New Delhi, April 21
The Congress on Friday expressed concern over media reports on “defective” VVPAT machines and asked the EC to respond with “full transparency” to restore public confidence in the election process. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said media reports had revealed that the commission had “identified 6.5 lakh VVPAT machines as defective” and had sent these to the manufacturers for repair.
“These VVPAT machines are of the latest ‘M3’ type, first introduced in 2018 and used in the elections since then,” he said, adding 17.4 lakh VVPAT machines were notified for use in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
