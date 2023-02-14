 Mother, daughter killed in fire during anti-encroachment drive in UP’s Kanpur, case registered : The Tribune India

Mother, daughter killed in fire during anti-encroachment drive in UP’s Kanpur, case registered

Victims' family alleged that officials engaged in carrying the drive set the house on fire when the mother-daughter duo were inside

There were four people inside the house at the time when the fire broke out. ANI Photo



Kanpur, February 14

A 44-year-old woman and her daughter were killed after a fire broke out during an anti-encroachment drive at Marauli village of Kanpur Dehat region, the police said on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Pramila Dixit (44) and her daughter Neha Dixit (22).

The victims' family alleged that officials engaged in carrying the drive set the house on fire when the mother-daughter duo were inside.

Based on the allegations, a case has been registered against over a dozen people including sub divisional magistrate (SDM), station officer (SO), and Lekhpal.

According to information, the incident took place in the Marauli village on Monday afternoon during a demolition action by a team of district administration against "illegal encroachment".

The family members protested against the demolition drive and allegedly threatened to set themselves on fire to stop the removal action. This led to a scuffle between family members and officials, and during the ruckus a fire broke out and the entire house was gutted.

There were four people inside the house at the time when the fire broke out, the exact cause of which was not clear.

"Two of them were killed, while others sustained burn injuries," officials said.

Though the exact reason behind the fire was not clear, the victim family accused officials and anti-social elements of the area of deliberately setting their house on fire.

"Ashok Dixit, Anil Dixit and other accused along with SDM, SHO and Lekhpal set the house on fire. My mother and sister were killed in the fire, only I and my father were able to come out. Every officer is involved in this," Shivam Dixit, the victim's son alleged.

Kanpur Police in an official note said that on the basis of the complaint by the victims' family, a case has been registered against more than 12 people including SDM, SO, and Lekhpal.

Four locals, identified as Ashok Dixit, Anil Dixit, Nirmal Dixit, and Vishal Dixit have also been named in the FIR.

"There was a complaint lodged against Vishal Dixit (one of the accused named in the FIR) that he was trying to encroach upon the land belonging to village community. In connection with this, the administrative team reached the area to remove encroachment where the incident occurred," the police said.

Based on the complaint of Shivam Dixit (victim's son), a case under IPC sections 302, 307, 429, 436, 323 and 34 has been registered against the accused.

ADG Kanpur Zone Alok Singh told the media, "An official team had gone for the encroachment drive when the unfortunate incident took place. We have started investigating the matter." Kanpur Commissioner Raj Shekhar said, "We have initiated a probe by taking the victim family into confidence. We are trying to find out the exact sequence of events. Strict action will be taken against the accused and no one will be spared."  Further investigation in the case is underway, he added.  

