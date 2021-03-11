Mother moves SC; seeks review of verdict commuting death penalty to her daughter's rapist, killer

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 5

The mother of a four-year-old girl raped and killed by one,Mohd Firoz, has moved the Supreme Court seeking review of its verdictcommuting the death penalty of the convict.

Commuting Firoz’s death penalty, a Bench led by Justice UU Lalit had in its April 19 verdict said, “The only difference between the saint and the sinner is that every saint has a past and every sinner has a future.”

The Supreme Court judgment holding that it was not a ‘rarest of rare’ case warranting death penalty had attracted criticism.

“One of the basic principles of restorative justice as developed by this Court over the years, also is to give an opportunity to the offender to repair the damage caused, and to become a socially useful individual, when he is released from the jail,” the top court had said.

However, requesting the top court to take a relook at the verdict, the review petition said that the petitioner and her deceased daughter will only get justice when the death penalty awarded to the accused, Mohd Firoz, was restored.

In her review petition filed through advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, the victim’s mother submitted, “My little daughter, who was deceitfully kidnapped, brutally raped and viciously murdered by Mohd Firoz, also had a future.”

“The petitioner’s three-year and eight-month old innocent daughter also had a future. However, she was deceitfully kidnapped, brutally raped and viciously murdered by the convict in the most brutal, diabolic, cruel, depraved and gruesome manner,” she submitted.

The petitioner said the verdict overlooked that the sentencing policy must be befitting to the nature of crime and deterrent with an explicit aim to make an example out of the evil-doer and a warning to those still innocent.