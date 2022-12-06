Mother of two addicted to gambling loses herself to landlord in betting in UP; now lives with him

Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh), December 6
In what seems to be a replay of Mahabharat, a woman put herself at stake while playing Ludo and then lost to her landlord.
The woman, Renu, used to gamble with the money that her husband, who works in Rajasthan's Jaipur, sent her.
The incident was reported from the Devkali locality in Nagar Kotwali. The woman was addicted to the game of Ludo. She used to play the game with her landlord on a regular basis.
Last week, when both of them were playing the game and placing bets, the woman put herself at stake as she ran out of all her money.
She called her husband and narrated the entire incident. Her husband came to Pratapgarh and filed a police complaint. He also posted this incident on the social media platform which is now going viral.
Renu's husband claims that he used to live in a rented house in Devkali.
Six months ago, he went to Jaipur to work and kept sending money to his wife, which she used for gambling. After running out of money, she bet herself on Ludo and lost herself.
The couple has two children.
According to the husband, the woman has now started living with the landlord. "I tried to make her leave him, but she is not ready," he said.
A police official, Subodh Gautam, said, "We are trying to get in touch with the man and will start an investigation as soon as we contact him."
IANS
