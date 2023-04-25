Madhya Pradesh asks Centre for alternative site for cheetahs

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, April 24

Concerned over the death of two cheetahs within three weeks, forest officials of the Madhya Pradesh Government have written to the Centre and requested it to find an alternative habitat for the cheetahs brought from Africa.

The officials apprehended that it would be a risk to keep all cheetahs at one place.

Manpower crunch Experts have already raised concerns over keeping all cheetahs at Kuno apparently due to lack of space. Officials have also pointed out the lack of manpower at the national park.

The request came hours after a cheetah, one of the 12 relocated from South Africa to Kuno National Park in MP in February, died on Sunday evening. As per officials, the cheetah, named Uday, suffered head swaying (sudden spinning of head) on Sunday morning. “Soon after, the ailing cheetah was tranquilised — after having obtained the permission — for treatment. It later died,” said an official.

Another cheetah named Sasha, relocated from Namibia last year, died in March this year. Until now, 20 cheetahs have been reintroduced to India as part of an intercontinental effort to revive the big cat in the country.