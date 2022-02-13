MP: Boy ends life after parents refuse to take him along to wedding ceremony

Bhopal, February 13
A 12-year-old boy allegedly hanged himself to death after his parents refused to take him to a wedding ceremony along with them in Bhopal city, police said on Sunday.
Aryan Karosia, a Class 6 student, was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his home in Vijay Market area, in-charge of Bhopal’s Govindpura police station, Ashok Singh Parihar, said.
On Saturday, the minor had requested his parents to take him to a wedding ceremony along with them. However, they refused to do so, which left him heartbroken. At night, he allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself, he said.
No suicide note was found in the room, he said, adding that a case has been registered and investigation is underway.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
IPL Mega Auction: Punjab Kings open coffers to get Livingstone, 'futuristic' MI invest million dollar on injured Archer
U-19 World Cup-winning India captain Yash Dhull goes to Delh...
Punjab rally: Capt Amarinder replaced as his govt was being run by BJP from Delhi, says Priyanka Gandhi
Priynaka Gandhi addressed rallies in Kotkapura and Dhuri
Punjab not safe under Channi regime, says Amit Shah at Ludhiana rally
Union Home Minister says the state needs a government that s...
Navjot Singh Sidhu refuses to take the stage at Priyanka Gandhi's Sangrur rally
Sidhu had accompanied Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to the rally
7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in
The tunnel of Bargi canal project had caved in late Saturday...