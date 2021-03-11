MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take out a handcart in Bhopal to collect toys for children

State Cong chief Kamal Nath calls it a 'gimmick'

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh. PTI File

PTI

Bhopal, May 21

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan has announced that he will be stepping out with a handcart to collect toys for children of anganwadis in a bid to create awareness about eliminating malnutrition in the state.

The chief minister, in a statement on Friday, said it was necessary to encourage public participation in the operation of anganwadis.

"I will go out in Bhopal with a handcart to collect toys for children of anganwadis. It is my mission to connect people to this work. Why should our children remain malnourished? It is not the duty of an anganwadi worker alone to free children of malnutrition. There should be awareness in the society," Chouhan said.

Expressing hope for public participation, the chief minister said more and more people should be motivated to adopt anganwadis under the ‘Adopt an Angnawadi’ programme.

According to sources, Chouhan may hold this programme on May 24.

The state Congress, however, termed the chief minister's announcement as a "gimmick". State Congress chief Kamal Nath said the ruling BJP have to hold some event or the other to hit the headlines.

"He (Chouhan) thinks that by using a cart or doing such a gimmick, he will mislead people of the state. But I have full faith in voters and people of the state that they will finally recognise the truth and support it," Nath said.

The BJP doesn't talk about the unemployment, power crisis and farmers issues, but is involved in such a gimmick, he said.  

