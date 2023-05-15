MP launches interest waiver for 11L farmers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 14

Ahead of Madhya Pradesh elections later this year, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday launched a scheme to waive Rs 2,200 crore worth of interest due from 11 lakh farmers who have defaulted on loans.

The waived interest will be reimbursed by the state.

Under the CM Farm Loan Waiver Scheme 2023, the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh will accept applications from defaulter farmers and pay the due amount.