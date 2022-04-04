MP urges CJI to set up regional Benches

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 3

DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP and and Member of Parliamentary Standing Committee, P Wilson, has urged the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana to give his consent for establishment of Regional Permanent Benches (RPBs) of the Supreme Court at Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai to ensure justice to all.

In a letter to the CJI, he mentioned that the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Law and Justice, and Pension had recommended institution of the PRBs during the last Budget Session. —