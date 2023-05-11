MPs' forum appeals for peace in Manipur

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 10

The North East MPs’ Forum (NEMPF) led by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has appealed to people in violence-hit Manipur to abstain from the use of force or any kind of violent activity. It assured them that it was committed to working towards the restoration of peace and order in the affected areas.

Rijiju, in a statement on behalf of the NEMPF, also urged people to come together during these difficult times and work towards restoring peace and harmony.

“On behalf of the NEMPF, we extend our deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in the unfortunate incidents that occurred in Manipur recently,” the statement read.

“The pain caused by the loss of lives and properties is irreplaceable, and our hearts go out to those who have been affected by these tragic events,” it said, adding that the forum understood that emotions were running high at the moment.

“However, we appeal to every member of the community to abstain from the use of force or any kind of violence. Such acts will only exacerbate the situation,” it said.

The NEMPF said it was committed to providing necessary assistance to those affected by the tragic events.

Meanwhile, firing by unknown militants in Manipur's Imphal East district left one Assam Rifles personnel injured on Wednesday, while life in the state continued to limp back to normal elsewhere with curfew being relaxed in 11 districts for six hours a day. Clashes broke out in Manipur after a “tribal solidarity march” was organised on May 3 to protest the Meiteis’ demand for ST status.