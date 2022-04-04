MPs must engage in informed debates: V-P

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 3

Marking the Rajya Sabha Day, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today said the Upper House has played a crucial role in strengthening parliamentary democracy in the country.

Naidu, who is also Chairman of the Upper House, appealed to its members to engage in informed and constructive debates by keeping the welfare of the people in mind.

In one of the Twitter posts, the Vice President Secretariat quoted Naidu as saying: “Greetings on Rajya Sabha Day! Ever since its inception, Rajya Sabha has played a crucial role in strengthening parliamentary democracy.”

According to the Rajya Sabha’s website, the Constituent Assembly, which first met on December 9, 1946, also acted as the Central Legislature till 1950, when it was converted into “Provisional Parliament”.

During this period, the Central Legislature, which was known as the Constituent Assembly (Legislative) and later Provisional Parliament, was unicameral till the first elections in 1952.

Extensive debate took place in the Constituent Assembly regarding the utility of a second chamber in independent India. Ultimately, it was decided to have a bicameral legislature for independent India because of federal structure was considered to be the most feasible form of government for such a vast country with immense diversities.

A second chamber known as “Council of States”, therefore, was created with altogether different composition and method of election from that of the directly elected House of the People.