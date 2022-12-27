MPs' panel asks tourism ministry to aggressively promote nightlife in country

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, December 27

The parliamentary standing committee on transport, tourism and culture headed by YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy has asked the tourism ministry to “aggressively promote” nightlife in the country to attract tourists.

“Promoting night tourism and nightlife in a way would boost overall tourism of the country. A 24-hour city status renders the daylight hour variation across the world less relevant and tourists struggling to adapt to new time zones on a tight schedule may also find it convenient to visit a city which makes it easy for them to shop, dine and go sightseeing in night as well,” the committee’s report tabled in Parliament stated.

Besides recommending permanent illuminations of the monuments across the country, the committee also asked the tourism ministry to promote light/lantern festivals, all-night art festivals, floating illuminated boats/yachts, candle-lit processions, and multimedia projections, which have already become popular in various countries.

The committee observed that lack of awareness is one of the reasons why night tourism has not taken off in India yet. The committee asked the ministry to take appropriate steps to aggressively promote night tourism in India and adopt initiatives to provide concessions/relaxation in fares/duties to night-time convenience stores and 24x7 shops.