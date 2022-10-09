Mulayam Singh Yadav's condition 'quite critical': Hospital

Lucknow/Gurugram, October 9
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be critical and on lifesaving drugs in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Medanta hospital in Gurugram said on Sunday.
“Mulayam Singh Yadav ji’s condition is quite critical today and he is on life-saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists,” the hospital said in a health bulletin.
Yadav, 82, has been under treatment at the hospital since August 22 and was shifted to the ICU on October 2.
