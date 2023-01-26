Multi-layer security cover in place in Delhi for Republic Day celebrations

PTI

New Delhi, January 26

A multi-layer security cover is in place for the Republic Day celebrations here on Thursday with police conducting anti-sabotage checks, verification drives and patrolling to thwart any untoward incident, according to officials.

Around 6,000 security personnel have been deployed in New Delhi district and 24 help desks set up for those attending the celebrations at the Kartavya Path, they said.

Police said around 60,000 to 65,000 people are expected to attend the Republic Day celebrations.

This year, entry is based on QR code given on passes. No person without a valid pass or ticket would be allowed, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal.

More than 150 CCTV cameras have been installed and some of them also have the facial recognition system, the DCP said.

Police said an NSG-DRDO anti-drone team has been deployed.

Extra pickets have also been set up on the borders of the national capital and vehicles entering the city are being checked, according to the officials.

The anti-sabotage checks are being conducted in markets, high footfall areas and prominent places by the Bomb Disposal Team along with dog squads, police said.

