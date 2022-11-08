Multi-tier deployment, infiltration attempts in J&K down: MHA report

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 7

Claiming that the internal security situation in the country remained under control during 2021, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in its annual report for 2021-22 said that infiltration by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir had reduced substantially since 2017 as such attempts had declined to 73 during 2021.

The Ministry of Home Affairs stated the Centre, in tandem with the J&K administration, adopted a multi-pronged approach to contain cross-border infiltration. This included strengthening border infrastructure, multi-tier deployment along the international border, the Line of Control and near the ever-changing infiltration routes.

While the number of infiltration bids in 2017 stood at 419 with 136 estimated to have crossed over, the figure dropped to 73 with 34 terrorists possibly slipping into the Valley, according to the report.

On the overall internal security scenario, the report said with regard to terrorism in the hinterland, left-wing extremism (LWE) in certain areas and insurgency in the North-East saw a marked improvement. The report said the Union Government focused on capacity-building of the police force in states through “regular training in the area of Intelligence collection”.