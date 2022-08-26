Multiple NIA raids in Attari drug haul case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 25

The NIA todayraided nine locations in Delhi and three other states in connection with its probe into a case linked to seizure of huge consignment of heroin that was smuggled into India through the Integrated Check Post (ICP), Attari, in Punjab in April-end this year.

20 sites searched in Mundra port case The NIA on Thursday conducted simultaneous raids at 20 locations in a Mundra Port drug seizure case

The raids were conducted in Delhi (14), Gujarat (2), Punjab (1) and West Bengal (3)

Heroin weighing 2,988 kg was seized at Mundra Port in Gujarat in September 2021

The NIA arrested two more accused — Harpreet Singh Talwar, alias Kabir Talwar, and Prince Sharma, both residents of Delhi

An NIA spokesperson said the simultaneous raids were conducted on the premises of accused and suspects at nine locations in New Delhi, Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, Tehri district of Uttarakhand and Jaipur district of Rajasthan.

The spokesperson said during the searches, the NIA teams recovered incriminating materials, including documents and digital devices.

The heroin consignment was concealed in a consignment of licorice roots (mulethi), sent by overseas suppliers based in Afghanistan. The case was initially registered by officials of the Customs Department at the ICP. Later, the NIA took over the investigation on July 30, the spokesperson said.