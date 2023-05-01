Mum on Adani, China, it’s ‘maun ki baat’: Cong

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 30

The Congress today took a dig at the “fanfare” over the100th episode of “Mann ki Baat” and accused the PM of doing “maun ki baat” (remaining silent) on crucial issues like China, Adani Group, increasing inequalities, price rise and “insult” to women wrestlers.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the IIM, Rohtak, did “some doctored study” on the impact of “Mann ki Baat” while its Director’s academic credentials had been questioned by the Ministry of Education itself.

The IIM, Rohtak, released a survey, which was commissioned by Prasar Bharati, and claimed that 23 crore people were regular listeners to the “Mann ki Baat” broadcast through various means.

“Today is Feku Master Special. The 100th day of ‘Mann ki Baat’ is being heralded with great fanfare. But it is ‘maun ki baat’ on crucial issues like China, Adani, increasing economic inequalities, price rise of essential commodities, terror attacks in J&K, insult to women wrestlers and non-fulfilment of promises made to farmer organisations,” Ramesh said.