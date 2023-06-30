Mumbai: African national swallows 43 capsules of heroin worth Rs 5 crore; arrested

Mumbai, June 30
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) recovered 43 capsules of heroin worth Rs 5 crore from an African national who attempted to smuggle the contraband by swallowing it, an official said on Friday.
Based on specific information, the Mumbai zonal unit of the DRI intercepted a Benin national at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on June 21, the official said.
During the search, officials suspected that the accused was attempting to smuggle some drug by swallowing it, he said.
The accused was produced before a court, which ordered a medical examination and recovery of contraband, if any, from his body, the official said.
The medical examination confirmed that the accused had ingested 43 capsules, apparently containing a narcotic substance, he said.
The accused was then admitted to the state-run J J Hospital where, he expelled 43 capsules from his body in 10 days from June 21 to June 30, the official said.
The substance in the capsules tested positive for heroin, weighing 504 gm, he said, adding that the contraband seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was worth Rs 5 crore.
The accused has admitted that he was attempting to smuggle the drug. He has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, the official said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russian President Putin and PM Modi agree to further boost bilateral strategic ties, discuss Ukraine war
Particular attention was paid to interaction within the Shan...
AAP govt challenges Centre’s Delhi services ordinance in Supreme Court
The ordinance seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Servi...
NIA teams up with Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh police to check organised criminal gangs
NIA DG Dinkar Gupta underscored the need for collaborative a...
'Not resigning at this crucial juncture', says Manipur CM Biren Singh amid speculation
Latest developments come when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi i...
Heavy rains bring Delhi to a halt, auto driver dies after falling into ditch
Rainwater also entered the Delhi Secretariat premises