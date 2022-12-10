Mumbai boy detained for raping teen girl after blackmailing her with kiss selfie

PTI

Mumbai, December 10

A 17-year-old boy has been detained for allegedly raping a girl of the same age after blackmailing her with a selfie, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday.

The girl and boy are known to each other and the latter had clicked a selfie of the duo kissing while celebrating her birthday in Bandra's Carter Road area on October 10, he said.

"From October 10 to November 26, the accused raped the 17-year-old girl several times by threatening to circulate this selfie. The incident came to light when he reached her college recently and assaulted her when she refused to go out with him," the Khar police station official said.

“A friend informed her parents about the assault. On being asked about it, she narrated her ordeal after which her kin approached Kherwadi police station. Since the incident happened on the stretch of Carter Road which falls in the jurisdiction of Khar police station, the case was transferred to us," he added.

The teen accused was detained from his house on Friday and charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for rape and other offences, the official informed.

He has been sent to Dongri children's correctional home, the Khar police station official said.

#Mumbai