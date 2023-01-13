Mumbai builder held in Rs 500-cr cheating case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 12

The Enforcement Directorate today said it had arrested a promoter of a Mumbai-based real estate company under provisions of the PMLA in a case related to alleged fraud of more than Rs 500 crore.

The ED said Mahesh Bhupatkumar Oza, promoter of Karan Group Builders and Developers, was taken into custody on January 10 from jail, where he was lodged after he was arrested by the Bengaluru police. The ED case under the PMLA is based on multiple FIRs registered by the Karnataka Police against Oza and others on a complaint of an investor.

#enforcement directorate #Mumbai