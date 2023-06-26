Mumbai building collapse: 2 bodies recovered from debris

PTI

Mumbai, June 26

A 94-year-old woman and a man aged 56 were found dead on Monday in the debris of a ground-plus-three storey building which collapsed in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai the previous day, a civic official said.

A portion of the building located in Chittaranjan Nagar of Rajawadi Colony in suburban Ghatkopar collapsed at around 9.30 am on Sunday.

Later, three persons were safely rescued and efforts were under way to bring out two persons trapped there, the official said.

While removing the debris, fire personnel found two persons on Monday. They were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them "brought dead," he said.

The deceased have been identified as Alka Mahadev Palande and Naresh Palande, the official said.

After the incident on Sunday, fire brigade, police, civic personnel and a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had rushed to the spot to carry out rescue work.

In another incident on Sunday, a 70-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman died and two persons were injured after a part of the balcony of a building collapsed in Vile Parle area here.

Mumbai and its suburbs have been receiving moderate to heavy rain since Saturday.