Mumbai couple riding two-wheeler to Shirdi killed in road accident; their 3-year-old daughter survives

Thane, December 31
A couple going to the temple town of Shirdi from Mumbai on a two-wheeler was killed after a container truck hit them in Maharashtra's Thane district, although their three-year-old daughter survived the accident, police said on Saturday.
Manoj Joshi, 34, and Manasi, 30, died in the accident that occurred on Friday in Bhiwandi taluka on the Mumbai-Nashik highway. The deceased were from Bhandup, a suburb of Mumbai, they said.
"The couple and their daughter were going to Shirdi to take darshan of Saibaba. When they reached Yevai village, a speeding container knocked them down and ran them over, killing them on the spot. Their three-year-old daughter had a miraculous escape. She is safe but was sent to hospital for medical care," an official said.
The bodies of the deceased were sent to a government hospital in Bhiwandi for post-mortem, he said.
The police had arrested the driver of the container and registered a case against him, he added.
