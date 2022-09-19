Mumbai court extends judicial custody of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut by 14 days

Mumbai, September 19
A special court here on Monday extended the judicial custody of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut by another 14 days and took cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet in which he has been named as an accused in a money laundering case.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Rajya Sabha member Raut (60) on August 1 in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in Goregaon area of Mumbai.
The ED had last week filed the supplementary charge sheet, naming Raut as an accused in the case.
Raut has moved the special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases for bail.
Special judge M G Deshpande after taking cognisance of the prosecution complaint issued summons to all the accused in the case, including Pravin Raut, an aide of the Sena MP.
The court on Monday also extended the judicial custody of Sanjay Raut by another 14 days.
The Sena leader’s bail hearing was adjourned to September 21 after his lawyer said they want to go through the charge sheet and decide on adding additional grounds in his plea.
The ED’s probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra ‘chawl’ and related financial property transactions involving his wife and alleged associates.
While opposing Sanjay Raut’s bail application, the ED told the court last week that he played a major role in the money laundering case related to Patra Chawl redevelopment and acted “behind curtains”.
The ED had also denied Raut’s contention that the action against him arose from malice or political vendetta.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Queen Elizabeth funeral LIVE Updates: Big Ben chimes, hymns mark state funeral for Britain's Queen
Congregation of around 2,000 guests made up of world leaders...
3-member all-women SIT to investigate Chandigarh University video leak case
DGP Gaurav Yadav says the team will work under the supervisi...
Protest at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos abates; girl-hostellers leave for home; no teaching till Sept 24
A committee, including students, university officials, admin...
Chandigarh University video leak case: Kharar court sends three accused to 7-day police remand
Much will now depend on the forensic analysis of the phones ...
Know more about the accused in Chandigarh University video leak case
The 23-year-old is a school dropout