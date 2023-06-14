Mumbai, Delhi ‘un-friendliest’ cities: Survey

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 13

If one wants to make friends, then he/she should steer clear of Mumbai and Delhi. That is what a survey by Preply, a US-based online tutoring and language lessons platform, has revealed. In a recent survey called “The Community Spirit Index: The World’s Friendliest Cities for Non-Natives”, 53 cities worldwide were assessed based on their friendliness towards non-natives.

While no Indian city made it to the “friendly” list, Delhi and Mumbai figured on the “unfriendly” list. The index considered six key metrics to determine the most welcoming and unfriendly cities globally.