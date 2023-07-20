Mumbai gets 100 mm rainfall in 24 hours; IMD predicts heavy to very heavy downpour in City and suburbs

Mumbai, July 20
Mumbai received an average 100 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours and the weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy showers in the city and suburbs along with strong winds over the next one day.
After a heavy downpour on Wednesday which caused water-logging in many low-lying areas and affected local train services, the rain intensity reduced early on Thursday morning and there were no showers in some parts of the city.
The country’s financial capital received an average 100 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Thursday, a civic official said.
The island city, eastern and western suburbs recorded an average rainfall of 95.39 mm, 96.70 mm and 110.45 mm, respectively, during the period.
The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Mumbai centre has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours, with a possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph, the official said.
Railway authorities said local train services, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were normal on both the Central Railway and Western Railway routes.
But, some commuters claimed the trains were running 10-15 minutes late.
There was no route diversion of bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and they were running normally, an official said.
