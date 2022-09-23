Mumbai man gets video call threatening bomb blast in country; FIR registered

Mumbai, September 23
The Mumbai police have registered an offence against unidentified persons after a man in suburban Santacruz allegedly received a video call threatening about a bomb blast in the country, an official said on Friday.
Rafat Hussain, 55, allegedly received a video call on Tuesday from unidentified persons who claimed that they would be carrying out a bomb blast in the country, he said.
Hussain approached the Santacruz police station and lodged a complaint, he said.
An FIR under Sections 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the IPC was registered against unidentified persons, the official said.
The police were verifying the mobile number from which the man received the threat call, he said, adding that a probe is under way.
