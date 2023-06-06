Mumbai man rides bike to hospital with knife in neck, saved by doctors

PTI
Mumbai, June 6
A 32-year-old businessman rode his motorcycle to a hospital with a knife pierced into his neck after he was attacked by his younger brother in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Tuesday.
Doctors said victim Tejas Patil had a miraculous escape as the weapon missed his viral veins and arteries.
Tejas was sleeping at his home in Sector 5, Sanpada when his brother Monish (30) allegedly shoved a knife into his neck on June 3, he said. Monish then fled the spot.
Despite being in pain and bleeding, Tejas took out his motorcycle and rode for about 1 km to reach a hospital, he said.
Doctors operated upon him to remove the knife and fix the damaged blood vessels, he said. Tejas survived as the knife did not damage his viral arteries and veins, said doctors.
Police have registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against Monish and one of his friends who was with him at the time of the alleged crime, the official said Both accused are on the run, he added.
