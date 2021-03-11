Mumbai police filed fake FIR in my name, claims Kirit Somaiya; hits out at city top cop

PTI

Mumbai, April 26

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday claimed that a fake FIR was filed in his name at Khar police station in Mumbai which he had not even signed, days after his car was vandalised while he was returning from the police station after meeting arrested independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana.

Talking to reporters outside the Khar police station, Somaiya hit out at Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey over the issue and also claimed some “goons” had been sent by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to attack him.

“The Mumbai police filed a fake FIR in my name; it is not signed by me. Is Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey unaware of such legality? I came here to file an actual FIR against the fake FIR filed by the police,” he said.

The unsigned FIR, which was uploaded on the Mumbai police commissioner's website, exposes the “forgery and cheating” on part of the police commissioner, he claimed.

“I demand a criminal investigation against the Mumbai police commissioner,” Somaiya said.

The BJP leader said he would meet Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari on Wednesday and inform him about such practices.

“Today, I demanded an official copy of the FIR. I found that I had not signed it. Are the Mumbai police trying to save Shiv Sena goons?” Somaiya asked.

Asked about various allegations, including cheating, levelled against him by leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state, Somaiya said if he had done anything wrong, the authorities were free to take any action against him.