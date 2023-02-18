Mumbai Police track down debt-ridden man after his Twitter post talks of suicide

Mumbai, February 18
Mumbai Police tracked down a 24-year-old man within hours after he posted a thread on Twitter saying he was planning to end his life and reached out to him for counselling, an official said on Saturday.
The debt-ridden man, a resident of Chunabhatti near Chembur in the city, was found in Karjat in Raigad district, said the official.
The man used to sell ‘chikki’, a sweet made from nuts and jaggery or sugar, on trains but had suffered losses and was deep in debt, said the official.
The city police’s crime branch came across the man’s long message on Twitter on Friday evening saying he had suffered several setbacks in his business ventures and was planning to take his life.
The crime branch alerted the cyber team of Mumbai police that gathered his contact details and got in touch with him.
“Around 5 am today, we picked him up from Karjat and brought him to our cyber department at BKC for counselling. We learnt that he has a debt of nearly Rs 3 lakh, said the official.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI summons Manish Sisodia for questioning in Delhi Excise Policy case tomorrow
Sisodia, called on Sunday for questioning, has not been name...
Sahil Gehlot's father, 4 others arrested in Nikki Yadav murder case
All five co-accused -- father Virender Singh, cousins Ashish...
12 cheetahs from South Africa released into quarantine enclosures at MP’s Kuno National Park
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister for Environme...
George Soros an old, rich, opinionated person: Foreign Minister Jaishankar
Says democratic world needs debate on democracy
BSF foils smuggling bid in Gurdaspur sector, recovers huge cache of narcotics and weapons
Recovers 20 packets of narcotics, suspected to be heroin, tw...