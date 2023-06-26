Mumbai, suburbs receive moderate to heavy rains

PTI

Mumbai, June 26

Moderate to heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs in the last 24 hours and the weather department has predicted more showers over the next one day, with a possibility of occasional intense rain spells, officials said on Monday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai centre scientist, Sushma Nair said that Mumbai city received moderate rainfall while the suburbs recorded heavy showers in the last 24 hours with some areas getting very heavy downpour.

The island city, eastern and western suburbs received 31 mm, 54 mm and 59 mm average rainfall, respectively, in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Monday, a spokesperson of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

A Central Railway (CR) spokesperson said that the train services were unaffected by rains in Mumbai, while a technical glitch in the engine of a goods train affected services in the Karjat-Badlapur section of the suburban railway network.

Meanwhile, bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport were normal and there was no diversion anywhere in the city, said a spokesperson.

On Sunday, the monsoon covered both Delhi and Mumbai together for the first time since June 21, 1961, the IMD had said. As per the MeT office, while the rain hit the national capital two days before schedule, its entry into the financial capital is two weeks late.