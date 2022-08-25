Mundra heroin haul: NIA raids 20 places in 4 states, arrests two

New Delhi, August 25
The anti-terror federal probe agency NIA on Thursday said it conducted simultaneous raids at 20 locations in Delhi (14), Gujarat (2), Punjab (1) and West Bengal (3) as part of its probe into a case linked to seizure of 2,988 kg of heroin at Mundra Port in September 2021 and arrested two more accused persons.
A spokesperson of the agency said, “Based on investigations so far and incriminating evidence obtained during the searches, two key accused persons involved in smuggling of heroin through import consignments from Afghanistan using maritime route, have been arrested today.”
The arrested accused persons have been identified as Harpreet Singh Talwar alias Kabir Talwar and Prince Sharma, as both of them are residents of Delhi.
“The arrested accused persons are a part of international drug smuggling network involved in smuggling of large commercial quantities of Heroin originating from Afghanistan into India,” the spokesperson said, adding that investigation “continues to unravel the entire supply chain and network of money laundering, drug distribution and other players involved in this international drug network”.
They used to conceal heroin in import consignments of material, such as semi-processed Talc, Bituminous coal etc, the spokesperson said.
“One such consignment of about 3000 kg of heroin was intercepted and seized at Mundra Port by DRI on September 13, 2021. The accused persons were involved in import of narcotics through fake/shell import companies and further facilitated its transport to Delhi based Afghan nationals involved in purification and of distribution of heroin in many states including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, UP and other places,” the NIA official said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Goa police arrest Sonali Phogat’s 2 associates in her murder case
Phogat was brought dead at St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna are...
No Pegasus spyware found in 29 mobile phones examined by SC panel
However, the panel headed by Justice (Retd) RV Raveendran te...
Supreme Court panel indicts Punjab Police for PM Modi security breach
Justice Indu Malhotra (retd) committee says Ferozepur SSP fa...
Supreme Court issues notice to Gujarat on petition against premature release of 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case
A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana says the 11 convicts should als...
40 MLAs were targeted by BJP with offer of Rs 20 crore each: AAP
All AAP MLAs, led by Kejriwal, reached Mahatma Gandhi's memo...